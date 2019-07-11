Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having Black Guests

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to visit the home she was renting.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Victoria Sutton, a white woman, claims the couple who own the house launched into a racist tirade telling her they don’t allow black people on their property and that she would have to move out.

According to reports, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and the Cohen Milstein law firm filed the lawsuit Wednesday on Sutton’s behalf.

Patricia McCoy, Sutton’s landlord, reportedly brushed off the accusations of racism in the lawsuit.

“I’ve got best friends that’s black people,” she said in a phone interview.

McCoy said she asked Sutton to leave because the property was filthy, not because she had black guests.

“It took me four months to get it back to where I could rent it out again,” McCoy told the publication. “I could sue her and make her replace all the stuff she tore up in there. It cost me $5,000 to get the house (back to normal).”

According to the suit, Sutton was in a month-to-month rental agreement and moved into the property in August 2017.

In September 2018, Sutton invited a black man and his 5-year-old son over for a few play dates with her daughters before McCoy’s husband, Allen McCoy, appeared at her home and told her she would have to leave.

Attorneys for Sutton say the McCoys’ actions violate the federal Civil Rights Act and the federal and state Fair Housing Acts.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“This case is a clear reminder that the pervasive and insidious racism that led to the passage of the Fair Housing Act more than 50 years ago persists to this day,” said Brian Corman, an attorney with Cohen Milstein, a Washington law firm. “America thrives when people of all races and backgrounds are able to live in their communities without fear that they will be thrown out of their homes because of their race or the race of those with whom they associate.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Allen McCoy called Sutton a “(racial epithet) lover” and said he would call child protective services for having a “(racial epithet) on their property.” He told her she had two weeks to move out.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Sutton later called Patricia McCoy to plead her case to stay in the home. The suit claims that Sutton recorded that conversation. Patricia McCoy said she doesn’t believe there is a recording.

According to the filing, Patricia McCoy can be heard on the recording telling Sutton that she didn’t “put up with (racial epithets) in my (house) and I don’t want them in my property.” When Sutton told Patricia McCoy she had not “done anything to deserve this,” Patricia McCoy is accused of saying: “Maybe you like black dogs, but I don’t. So just get your stuff and get out.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE