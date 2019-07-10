CLOSE
She’s Back: Kenya Moore Returning To ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

It looks like Ms. Kenya Moore is returning to Bravo to hold her peach on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

A source close to Moore who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, confirmed her return in a recent interview. “It’s going to be a great season,” an insider says.“Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

Moore, 48, exited after season 9. Once contract negotiations fell through, Moore decided to sit out season 11.

“I was disappointed [not to be on the show again],” she said in a December interview with PEOPLE. “It broke my heart but with all the stress, I don’t know how I could have done it.”

Minding my business in these streets 😘

I’m hopeful that door isn’t closed for the future,” she added. “I think fans want to see this next chapter, and I’m ready to show them.”

Moore did appear on the last episode on season 11, which in turn caused a huge rift between NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey. The break marks the longest run Moore has not appeared on the franchise since she first joined the show for season 5 in 2013.

Moore’s last season on RHOA was a whirlwind as she entered the season announcing her impromptu wedding to New York restaurateur Marc Daly. The two welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn, in 2018. But Moore’s last season was somewhat strained as she struggled with keeping her relationship private and hidden from the cameras.

We’ll have to see what awaits as season 11 unfolds on Bravo. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is scheduled to return to Bravo later this year.

