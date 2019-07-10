Netflix’s ‘Family Reunion’ Will Remind You Of Your Own Family

07.10.19
When you put three generations under one roof a lot of interesting things are bound to happen. Producer Meg DeLoatch brings that dynamic to our TV, and computer screens with her new Netflix series Family Reunion. DeLoatch says the show is so entertaining because three generations of one family living in one house is a “recipe for either comedy or tragedy.”

She explained that when Netflix approached her about doing a Black family show, because she had recently attended her own family reunion, she thought of the concept for family reunion show. DeLoatch says Netflix wanted to do a Black show because they realized that “we are a big audience that is undeserved” and “they really put their money where their mouth is when it comes do diversity.”

DeLoatch is confident that Family Reunion not only be funny, but will remind you of your own family. It’s streaming now on Netflix.

