Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members at Disneyland

The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over the 4th of July holiday weekend when a violent fight between a family at Disneyland in California.

The video was taken at Mickey’s Toontown on Saturday, July 6th where a family can be seen physically fighting in front of their own children and other families visiting the park.  The reason for the fight is unknown but the video starts with an exchange of words between a woman and man, followed by a lengthy fight that went on for at least 3 minutes before park security intervened.

When Anaheim police the family refused to cooperate.  According to the police department, “A report was taken, There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.”

