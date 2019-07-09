Despite Brawling With Police, 6’6 NFL Player Manages Not To Get Shot [WATCH]

We have to admit that until this story we had never heard of Malik McDowell, an NFL player with a massive build. Now that we have, all we can say is that this guy is lucky to be alive.

Once you check out the video of McDowell, 23, fighting a cop and resisting arrest, it’s not hard to see why it’s a miracle he’s not six feet under. All you have to do is watch the incredible video.

The incident happened on a snowy night last February in Lathrup Village, Michigan when an officer pulled over McDowell — a 6’6″, 300-pound defensive tackle — after he witnessed McDowell’s Jeep spinning out on the road after speeding.

During the stop, which took place in front of a gas station, the officer ordered McDowell to stay seated in his car, but Malik disobeyed — and repeatedly demanded to speak with a supervisor.

As the officer continues to verbally engage with McDowell, who was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he tries to leave his vehicle and walk into the gas station convenient store.

The cop grabs McDowell and tells him to put his hands behind his back … but again, McDowell disobeys and begins to fight back against the officer, knocking over shelves of food in the process.

The officer repeatedly warns McDowell to stand down or else he would be tased. Once McDowel’s on the ground, the officer instructs him to get on his stomach, but the NFL player refuses … so the cop deploys his taser.

That’s when McDowell rips out the prongs — while he’s being tased — and attacks the officer.

The two wrestle around the store until backup eventually arrive and help take McDowell into custody.

At one point during the struggle, McDowell tells the officer, “Don’t shoot me.”

The backup officer, who helped subdue McDowell, later wrote in a police report that Malik “grabbed for my gun as I was trying to grab his arm.”

Cops say McDowell “had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his person” — but they did not specify if they smelled alcohol or drugs.

McDowell was eventually charged with 2 counts of felony assaulting and resisting, 1 misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

Cops obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from McDowell — so he was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw. Officers noted McDowell was verbally abusive during the process.

As for the arresting officer, he claims he suffered minor injuries in the altercation including scratches on his hand … but he was otherwise fine.

And as far as McDowell being intoxicated, TMZ Sports obtained his blood results … and they show the NFL player had a blood alcohol content of .189 — over TWO TIMES the legal limit.

McDowell was arraigned back in May — but he’s due back in court later this month.

On top of his tussle with the cops, McDowell has another legal problem – he’s also been accused of concealing a stolen truck back in April.

Despite having all sorts of talent on the field, McDowell was waived by the Seahawks in July 2018 after suffering a concussion and facial injuries in an ATV accident.

