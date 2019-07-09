A$AP Rocky Detained In Deplorable Swedish Jail With ‘Feces, Dirty Water, Inedible Food’

A$AP Rocky is said to be despondent and suicidal while living in deplorable conditions inside a Swedish jail.

Sources tell TMZ the rapper is sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets. A prisoner in the next cell has severe mental issues and he hurls feces that’s not cleaned up. The facility is filthy and “disease ridden,” the water is not clean and the food is not edible … for the first 5 days A$AP Rocky ate only an apple a day, the report states.

As we previously reported, on Friday, a Swedish court ruled that Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) must be held at a Stockholm detention center for two weeks during an investigation into a street brawl … despite a video showing the alleged victim harassing and physically attacking Rocky and his crew prior to the incident.

Rocky captioned the clip (see above) on Instagram: “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

via TMZ:

There is a treaty — the Vienna Convention for Consular Relations — which both Sweden and the United States signed. Under the treaty, when a foreigner like A$AP Rocky is arrested, he has a right to immediately see an official from the U.S. Consulate. Our sources say Rocky asked for the meeting, but when an official from the American Consulate arrived at the detention center to meet him but was squarely denied access — a clear violation of the treaty.

Our sources say the U.S. official believes he was denied access because Swedish officials did not want him to see the condition inside the facility.

Rocky’s team persisted and eventually the consulate official was allowed to see him 2 days later, but only in the presence and earshot of 2 Swedish guards. Rocky and the official could not have a private conversation and they believe it was “a clear intimidation tactic.”

Many supporters have noted across social media that Rocky’s only crime was being a black man who defended himself against entitled and militant Arab immigrants who have gained sentiment among political leaders. Rocky even noted in a post “IM INNOCENT” and then, “THEY TRYNNA ARREST ME OUT HERE NOW , SMH.”

Now he’s in an uphill battle with racist foreign policy.

