News
HomeNewsNational News

Top Dems Invite Women’s World Cup Soccer Champs To Capital

Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Cup champion U.S. women’s soccer team is being invited to the Capitol, Congress’ top Democrats said Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to colleagues Monday that “by popular demand on both sides of the aisle,” she has invited the players to the Capitol “to celebrate their inspiring victory.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he, too, has invited them as he lauded them on the Senate floor for their “sustained level of excellence.”

There was no immediate indication of when or if a visit might occur. Alex Morgan, who scored six goals in the tournament, said the players hadn’t discussed the invitation.

“Of course, it would be great to do something as a team together like that, but we haven’t even had time to talk about that,” she told reporters in New York on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also praised the team’s “grit and teamwork and talent.”

The U.S. team has captured the last two World Cups and has won four, more than any other country.

Many players have been leading advocates of gender equity. Star Megan Rapinoe has said she would not visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Megan Rapinoe , Nancy Pelosi , World Cup 2019 , World Cup soccer

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close