As The NBA Turns: New L.A. Clipper Paul George Once Dated Doc Rivers’ Daughter Who He Allegedly Cheated On

NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and superstar Paul George are the newest members of the Los Angeles Clippers, and NBA fans have wasted no time in resurrecting George’s personal history with his new coach, Doc Rivers.

Via totalsports.com:

Back in 2014, then-Indiana Pacers star Paul George was in a relationship with Callie Rivers when he allegedly offered to pay a stripper (Daniela) $1 million to abort their child. She still followed through with the pregnancy, via IB Times.

“Daniela isn’t new to the world of ballers. She was rumored to have messed around with Lil Wayne in the past and can be found frequenting Heat games. Here’s where it gets messy. Daniela and George go back at least to over the summer of 2013, when they were spotted at a mansion party together,” IBT reported.

“Doc traded away his own son, then traded for the guy that knocked up a stripper while dating his daughter. Doc Rivers doesn’t care about ANYTHING but winning,” wrote Twitter user Brody Logan.

Doc traded away his own son, then traded for the guy that knocked up a stripper while dating his daughter. Doc Rivers doesn’t care about ANYTHING but winning — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) July 6, 2019

He also noted: “Paul George’s ex is Doc Rivers’ daughter, who he allegedly cheated on with a Miami stripper. Now Doc’s his coach. The NBA is wild.”

User @Joredet replied to his comment by noting: “@BrodyLogan…his job is to help put the team in the best position to win. He’d be an awful coach if he let personal conflicts get in the way of that.”

Another commenter added, “Do you think Doc hasn’t cheated? It seems that is the life of NBA players.”

“What if he benched his ass all season out of spite lol,” wrote another Twitter user.

“All you need to know about Doc Rivers as a parent is he let his daughter date an NBA player,” another added.

Welp…. as they say, time heals all wounds, and Callie now has a daughter with and is engaged to be married to Seth Curry, while Paul reportedly has two kids by the same stripper he once tried to pay to abort their first child.

Well, its sure to be an interesting season in the NBA!

PHOTO: ThinkStock

Also On Black America Web: