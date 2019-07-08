N.C. Man Charged In Murder Of Girlfriend Before Her Book Release On Women’s Empowerment

Aliyah Terry, 35, had a mission. She wanted to communicate to other women how necessary it was to have high self-esteem. She and her co-authors wrote a book “The Q.U.E.E.N. Experience: A Guide To Playing Your Royal Position” that extolled the virtues of living your life by biblical principles. Unfortunately, Terry instead became another cautionary tale about the dangers of abusive relationships.

Her live-in boyfriend, Isaih Andrew Henderson III, is now accused of her murder. The 32-year-old turned himself into police and is now being held without bail in the Charlotte-Mecklenberg County Jail.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department allege Aliyah Terry was killed by her live-in boyfriend, Isaih Henderson III.

Henderson, 32, turned himself in to police on July 4, and he was charged with Terry’s murder.

Online records indicate he remains in custody without bail. Henderson has yet to enter a plea to the charge he faces, and information regarding his attorney was unavailable at press time.

Terry’s death occurred shortly before her book would be made available for pre-order online. Called “The Queen Xperience,” Terry wrote portions of the book, recalling her experiences with domestic violence. The book is also available on Amazon.

The book’s official release is slated for Aug. 4.

Hours before she was killed, police allege they were called to Terry’s home following an argument between her and Henderson.

