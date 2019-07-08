Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Freeform Network Claps Back At “Fans” Who Don’t Like Halle Bailey As Ariel

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Disney-owned cable network has taken aim at critics who disagreed with the decision to cast Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming adaption of “The Little Mermaid.”

RELATED: Halle Bailey Is Playing Ariel In Live-Action “Little Mermaid” And People Are Mad

Freeform posted an open letter on Sunday in support of Bailey after some on social media used the hashtag #NotMyAriel to object to a black woman portraying the red-headed mermaid princess of the animated film. But the network says “Danish mermaids can be black because Danish (asterisk)people(asterisk) can be black.”

Bailey is known for being half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. She will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 animated Disney hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film.

Bailey, who with her sister Chloe,  are the music duo Chloe and Halle, also star together on the Freeform show “Grown-ish.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Ariel , colorblind casting , Disney , Halle Bailey , The Little Mermaid

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close