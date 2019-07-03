CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Halle Bailey To Play Ariel In Live-Action Version Of “The Little Mermaid” – And Some People Are Upset

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Halle Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include “Under the Sea,” ”Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”

Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Fans on Disney’s social media account weren’t all happy with the casting, as the Ariel in the cartoon is white with red hair. They expressed their displeasure about what they consider politically correct casting.

Despite the controversy, Marshall says that Bailey “possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Ariel , Disney , Halle Bailey , musical duos , The Little Mermaid

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close