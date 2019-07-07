Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Stevie Wonder Confirms He’s Getting A Kidney Transplant [WATCH]

Wonder Says He Has A Donor For His New Kidney

Leave a comment
Stevie Wonder at Pepsi Center

Source: John Leyba / Getty

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant.

Wonder, 69, made the news public on Saturday during a performance in Britain saying that he’s going on a hiatus from touring and that thankfully, he’s already found a donor and that the procedure would take place in September.

Various outlets over the past few months had been reporting different items regarding Wonder’s health. A source told the Detroit Free Press that Wonder was battling a “serious but manageable health issue”.  Longtime Philadelphia radio personality Patti Jackson reported that Wonder suffered from kidney failure and was already on dialysis but Stevie cleared that rumor up himself. Melba Moore asked for prayers on Instagram, but provided no further details.

RELATED: Is Stevie Wonder Having A Health Challenge? 

Prayers up for Stevie. He’s been more public in recent years not at celebrations but rather the funerals of his friends such as Aretha FranklinMichael Jackson, Nipsey Hussle and more.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Stevie Wonder Confirms He’s Getting A Kidney Transplant [WATCH] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

celebrity illness , kidney transplant , music , Stevie Wonder

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close