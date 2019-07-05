A 15-year-old boy was shot three times Thursday in retaliation for setting off Fourth of July fireworks at an Atlanta apartment complex, Channel 2 reports.
Officers called to the apartment complex and found the teen suffering from wounds to his leg, abdomen and back, Atlanta police Cmdr. William Ricker told Channel 2 Action News early Friday. The teen is stable, according to police.
No arrests have been made in the case and police have reportedly been getting limited cooperation from witnesses. Investigators have reportedly learned teens were setting off fireworks about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Someone got upset and shot the 15-year-old, police told Channel 2.
Officer plan to return to the complex Friday to gather additional information, the news station reported.
2 thoughts on “Teen Shot In Retaliation For Setting Off Fireworks”
This is ridiculous!! Grown ass people shooting children over firecrackers!! Now nobody wants to say anything!! No snitching that dumbest shit ever but best believe if any of the uncooperative people were in the situation that their family is in they would want someone to help them. Black people stop the nonsense and learn how to help one another instead of hurting. Black people always want to blame other races (especially white people), well look in your own backyard, house, family, friends, etc those are the ones you need to blame because those are the ones that are too ignorant to settle their differences without violence. The person that shot that child is a coward. The ignorant person that is keeping silent guess what you will be charged as an accomplice and harboring. This really burns me up!!
Limited cooperation from witnesses. Because No snitchin’ has worked so well for our communities. Wake up colored folk