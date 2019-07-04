Cali Shakeup: Celebs React To Morning Earthquake In L.A.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake visited Southern California and parts of Nevada at approximately 10:30am today, July 4th, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, which is northeast of Los Angeles County.

As you can imagine, some celebs headed to social media to talk about the experience. We’re talking Ava DuVernay, The Rock, Gabrielle Union and LaToya Jackson among others

And speaking of LaToya, she says didn’t feel safe in her home, noting that the ceiling felt like it was going down.

This was absolutely horrible! #earthquakes I thought the ceiling was caving in. All the chandeliers were swinging. And kept hearing tons of crackling! 6.4 on this #4thofJuly2019 I’m still shaking it was a long one. #rollercoasters pic.twitter.com/MDSJzQaoAZ — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) July 4, 2019

Ava DuVernay thought it was the longest one she’s ever been through.

Been living in Los Angeles all my life. That was the longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced. Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever “Is this the big one?” Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 4, 2019

And we have to say that even The Rock was moved. Literally.

6.6 is strong. We felt a lil’ movement here in the valley, but all good. Prayers to those in D valley, Bakersfield, S Valley, Kern etc. Be safe, stay prepared. #mothernature — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2019

And Gabrielle Union was in an…interesting place when the earthquake rolled through

The fact that I experienced that longass earthquake while on the toilet at the gym…and immediately blamed the celery juice, is about right. Lordt. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 4, 2019

The quake was felt everywhere from Orange County to Las Vegas. No major damage or injuries have been reported so far, and flights are taking off and landing as normal at LAX.

