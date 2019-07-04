CLOSE
Cali Shakeup: Celebs React To Morning Earthquake In L.A.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake visited Southern California and parts of Nevada at approximately 10:30am today, July 4th, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, which is northeast of Los Angeles County.

As you can imagine, some celebs headed to social media to talk about the experience. We’re talking Ava DuVernay, The Rock, Gabrielle Union and LaToya Jackson among others

And speaking of LaToya, she says didn’t feel safe in her home, noting that the ceiling felt like it was going down.

 

 

Ava DuVernay thought it was the longest one she’s ever been through.

 

 

And we have to say that even The Rock was moved. Literally.

 

And Gabrielle Union was in an…interesting place when the earthquake rolled through

The quake was felt everywhere from Orange County to Las Vegas. No major damage or injuries have been reported so far, and flights are taking off and landing as normal at LAX.

 

