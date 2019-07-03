DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking Their Ice Cream And Returning To Store Freezer

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.

Leave a comment

The folks over at Blue Bell Creameries have words for a Black woman from a video that went viral over the weekend showing her licking their products in a grocery store and putting them back in the freezer.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers,” company officials wrote in a statement.

According to Click 2 Houston, the Texas company added that the ice cream in its containers should freeze to the lid, creating a natural seal. If anyone previously tampered with a lid, consumers would likely notice.

This all because a woman went viral after shooting a video of herself licking the inside of a 64 ounce container of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in a supermarket freezer. Laughing, she clearly didn’t care about spreading her nasty germs to any unsuspecting shopper whom might have bought the pint after her joke.

Take a look at her trifling self:

Company’s officials have also said they are working with police, where they believe this incident took place, to find this person, who folks on Twitter believe they have identified. Apparently, the woman’s handle is handle xx.asiaaa.xx.

In the meantime, this woman could face some time given that Texas Penal code says food tampering is a misdemeanor unless it causes physical harm. If that happens, charges are upgraded to the felony level.

Just nasty.

 

Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking Their Ice Cream And Returning To Store Freezer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close