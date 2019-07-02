CLOSE
South Carolina Democrat Posts $1.5M In Challenge To Graham

(AP Photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A top Democratic National Committee official has raised $1.5 million in his challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Campaign officials tell The Associated Press that Jaime Harrison raised the money in the second quarter, which ended Sunday.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is backing Harrison in the associate DNC chairman’s effort to block Graham from a fourth term in 2020.

Flipping a Senate seat from red to blue in South Carolina would be difficult and likely would require millions of dollars in fundraising, an area in which national-level groups like the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee would be crucial.

Harrison has said he thinks it could take $10 million to win.

