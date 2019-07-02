CLOSE
Celebs Call Out Distasteful “Cucumber Challenge” [VIDEO]

Cucumber in two sections

Source: hao chen / Getty

The Internet and social media is known for producing some wild things, but a new “cucumber challenge,” some people believe, has pushed the limit of respect. 

The #CucumberChallenge, which requires an actual cucumber, shows off a woman’s sucking skills. Some are in their homes and cars, and others have even taken it as far as the grocery store, sucking a cucumber and placing it back on the produce shelf (yikes). 

Celebs like Kash Doll and Masika are urging women to have a little more class. Sammie asked the ladies participating to start respecting themselves more, and Reginae called out the guys — especially the ones with daughters — sharing these posts. 

See below… 

 

#Sammie has chimed in on the cucumber convo 👀👀

Andrew Caldwell even chimed saying cucumbers were for eating, not licking. “Stop sucking and pray,” he said.

 

Celebs Call Out Distasteful “Cucumber Challenge” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

