The Internet and social media is known for producing some wild things, but a new “cucumber challenge,” some people believe, has pushed the limit of respect.
The #CucumberChallenge, which requires an actual cucumber, shows off a woman’s sucking skills. Some are in their homes and cars, and others have even taken it as far as the grocery store, sucking a cucumber and placing it back on the produce shelf (yikes).
Celebs like Kash Doll and Masika are urging women to have a little more class. Sammie asked the ladies participating to start respecting themselves more, and Reginae called out the guys — especially the ones with daughters — sharing these posts.
See below…
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Andrew Caldwell even chimed saying cucumbers were for eating, not licking. “Stop sucking and pray,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
#AndrewCaldwell has a message for those participating in the #cucumberchallenge 👀😩 . . . . . #hollywood #basketball #lebron #tylerperry #lhhhh #beyonce #entertainment #blackgirlmagic #miamiheat #tarajiphenson #willowsmith #drake #cardib #blacklove #redtabletalk #atlanta #nba #newyork #melaninpoppin #jayz #power #fashion #lebronjames #repost #actress #love #gabrielleunion
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Celebs Call Out Distasteful “Cucumber Challenge” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com