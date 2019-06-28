Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Bishop Paul S. Morton Shares His Excitement About His New Project

Leave a comment

It’s been a couple years since Bishop Paul S. Morton has released a solo project. This week he’s excited about the new album “A Month of Sunday’s.”

Morton mentioned that he’s singing on a couple of these songs and he really enjoys that.

Different musicians will be featured on this project and it’s truly anointed.

During Morton’s interview he also spoke about being the Senior Pastor of Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church and talked about his work there.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Bishop Paul S. Morton up top!

 

Bishop Paul S. Morton Shares His Excitement About His New Project was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close