Woman Indicted After Being Shot in the Stomach, Losing Her Unborn Child

An Alabama woman who was shot in the stomach, resulting in the death of her unborn child, was indicted on a manslaughter charge by a grand jury. According to reports, she was incited because she started the dispute that led to her getting shot.

Initially, police charged 23-year-old Ebony Jemison for shooting 27-year-old Marshae Jones in December of 2018 outside a Dollar General in Birmingham, Alabama. But AL.com reports, police later determined that Jemison wasn’t to blame for the shooting; it was Jones.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,’’ Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid said. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”

According to reports, the fight began over the unborn baby’s father, and the investigation found that Jamison was defending herself.

Reid’s latest statement reiterates what he said at the time of the shooting, which was:

“When a 5-month pregnant woman initiates a fight and attacks another person, I believe some responsibility lies with her as to any injury to her unborn child,’’ Reid said. “That child is dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm, and she shouldn’t seek out unnecessary physical altercations.”

Alabama recently passed a near-total ban on abortion, and because of this women face jail time foe miscarrying. Some on social media feel this is is an unjust punishment.