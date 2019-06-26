Men Arrested After Brutal Attack On Black Oklahoma Man Caught On Camera [Video]

Two white males have been charged with aggravated assault and battery for the brutal, racially charged beating of a Black man and his friend that was caught on camera.

Local news station KFOR reports that Shawn Carolina of Shawnee, Oklahoma had just finished a night of partying with a friend at the local Bricktown Saloon, and both were in the parking lot of the venue when they were confronted by two white males who had been in the brewery with them. 28-year-old Brandon Killian and 24-year-old Devan Johnson then proceeded to viciously beat Carolina and his friend.

A witness filmed the violent encounter, which occurred Saturday morning at around 2 a.m. The footage shows the two thugs pounding the victims before they flee the scene in a white pickup truck, one can be heard shouting, “You’re dead, n—-r!”

“I honestly thought I was going to lose him,” Shawn’s wife, Jamie Carolina, tells KFOR. “I wasn’t sure it was the whole racial slurs thing until later that day at the hospital when the video surfaced.”

She added, “After they knocked him out, why continue to beat him? They just pounded on him like he was nothing,” Jamie Carolina tearfully says. “It made me angry.”

A witness reportedly told Jamie that one of the males who unleashed the most fury on Shawn was acting completely different inside the saloon.

“The guy that did most of the pounding on him, he was buying my husband drinks and hugging him and acting like they were the best of friends,” Jamie said.

At the time of the post, Shawn Carolina remains in the hospital for injuries that were described by KFOR as “life threatening.”

The Carolina family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical expenses.

Meanwhile, Bond was set at $25,000 for Killian and Johnson was bailed out over the weekend, kfor.com reports.

Police said they found the suspects not long after the attack.

“They took off, and officers conducted a traffic stop on the white Ford,” Cpl. Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department told News 4. “They were brought down for an interview, the detective came down and interviewed them, and they were arrested for aggravated assault and battery.”

Police have not ruled out the beating being a hate crime.

Scroll up and watch KFOR’s video report on the incident above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE