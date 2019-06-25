Tom Joyner Interviews Michael Jackson on ‘Beat It’ Set [A MUST WATCH]

Talk about a blast from the past!

Tom Joyner has interviewed numerous icons throughout his career but unfortunately most of the interviews were not videotaped. Luckily for us, we have this footage of Joyner interviewing the one and only Michael Jackson!

Rocking a fro’ and a powder blue jumpsuit, radio legend Tom Joyner sat down with the iconic Michael Jackson on the set of his “Beat It” music video- didn’t MJ just exude cool?

Watch the video above and let us know your favorite MJ moment in the comment section below!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Video Source: YouTube)