Talk about a blast from the past!
Tom Joyner has interviewed numerous icons throughout his career but unfortunately most of the interviews were not videotaped. Luckily for us, we have this footage of Joyner interviewing the one and only Michael Jackson!
Rocking a fro’ and a powder blue jumpsuit, radio legend Tom Joyner sat down with the iconic Michael Jackson on the set of his “Beat It” music video- didn’t MJ just exude cool?
Watch the video above and let us know your favorite MJ moment in the comment section below!
(Video Source: YouTube)
14 thoughts on “Tom Joyner Interviews Michael Jackson on ‘Beat It’ Set [A MUST WATCH]”
Very good interview, Tom. It seems like he was comfortable, though still guarded, with you. He had trouble on that friend question you asked. It’s interesting that he said he went to sleep listening to classical music. I wonder when that changed for him and why he felt he needed drugs to sleep?
FIRST WOW TOM nice look in the’80’s and HAIR! But the other thing that struck me is how lonely and isolated Michael seemed…he seemed more like someone who should have been pitied and not evied or despised.
I remember when I was 7 years old, I wanted to marry him soooooo badly! I, and my sisters, put together a mock wedding in the backyard under the lemon tree….lol
By the way, Tom, you are so handsome in that interview!!!! Just sayin 🙂
All Michael’s Moments are my Favourite…except for when i woke up on Thursday 26th June in Sydney Australia and heard that Michael had died…so bothers me still to this DAY….
THAT’S A WONDERFUL INTERVIEW. GREATLY MISSED.
OMG! Look at Tom back in the day. You go boy. This was over 30 years ago.
Wow, back in the DAY!
Michael was such a handsome guy before his transformation IDK why he put that crap in his hair & reshaped his nose. Had he sang gospel maybe he would have lived longer..just saying..why waste all that talent on secular music..glorifying yourself..for year & years & years. His voice was angelic that’s 4 sure.
There is absolutely no correlation between singing gospel exclusively and singing secular music exclusively. It’s silly to even consider the idea. It’s even sillier to suggest MJ “wasted” his talent on secular music. Actually, his music brought more people together–and brought more people joy and bliss and contentment–than organized religion could ever hope to do.
I agree. All the money in the world, but he didn’t love who he was. He was beautiful. Like Kenye said, “they made us hate ourselves and love their wealth”.
I loved that interview. MJ was so fine. thanks for playing it again.
And had zero interest in black chicks…; have some respect.
WRONG. MJ loved black women. He really had a love for Diana Ross and you can tell he really wanted her. He dated Stephanie Mills for a while. MJ liked other black women but they were not famous but he was not going to get some hoodrat acting chicks. Anyway. MJ looked good and had big heart and too many people took advantage of it.