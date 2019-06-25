News
Mother Charged With Homicide After Running Over 3-Year-Old Son In ‘Game Of Chicken’

Just days after bonding out, a woman accused of running over and killing her 3-year-old son while playing a deadly “game of chicken” was back in custody on Monday for her first court appearance, and the judge raised her bond at the request of prosecutors.

26-year-old Lexus Stagg has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after prosecutors say surveillance video shows her driving her SUV towards her three kids and running over one of them. The incident reportedly occurred three weeks ago in their southwest Houston apartment complex parking lot.

According to Heavy.com, she initially told police she thought she hit a speed bump when she was driving in reverse.

“She truly played a ‘game of chicken’ with her 3-year-old, 5-year-old, and 2-year-old children,” Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said. “That’s not okay, even if no one had been hurt, that’s not okay, this is the definition of endangering children, and this one had the worst possible outcome.”

A judge previously set her bond at $1.500 but raised it on Monday to $25,000 after prosecutors argued the original amount had been too low for the crime she’s being accused of.

Part of her three bond conditions include no contact with her children, no driving and no drugs or alcohol, MSN.com reports.

Stagg’s neighbor at the apartment complex where she lived, Walter Turcios, said he was saddened by the tragedy but not surprised because the mother is well-known for being a “negligent” parent.

“I felt bad, because those parents, they were never there, they were kind of negligent,” Turcois told ABC13 Houston. “(The kids were) always out here without supervision.”

In 2013, two of Stagg’s older children were reportedly taken from her and placed with a relative. She then had three more children.

In a video posted to Facebook, Stagg can be seen running down the street, attempting to avoid the cameras following her court appearance (see below).

A funeral has not yet been held for Stagg’s 3-year-old son.

