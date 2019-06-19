When you hear Anthony Brown and group therAPy’s song “Blessings On Blessings” you immediately are in a joyful mood. The Stellar Award winner, writer and singer recently created a challenge based upon his song to remind people to be thankful for what they have.
We often see things others have and want it, but don’t take time to realize what God has already given us.
The 20 day #Blessingsonblessings challenge on social media talks about forgiveness, shouting out your pastor and more. Brown encourages everyone to join in everyday as he announces them.
View this post on Instagram
Family! It’s day 11 of 20 days of “Blessings on Blessings”. We are have way there! Today is “Random Acts of Kindness” day. This is the day where you get to just be really kind to someone and bless them without them even knowing. Find a way to make someone else’s day brighter in some small way and then walk (or drive) away leaving them with the amazing feeling that someone cared! They’ll feel blessed and so will you. Can you do it? Are you up for the challenge. Mission 11…LETS GO! #blessingsonblessings
He also shared two scriptures that he reads often that helps him through certain situations.
Make sure you listen to the full interview with Anthony Brown up top!
Anthony Brown Shares The Importance Behind His 20 Day Of Blessings Challenge was originally published on getuperica.com