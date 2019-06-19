Anthony Brown Shares The Importance Behind His 20 Day Of Blessings Challenge

When you hear Anthony Brown and group therAPy’s song “Blessings On Blessings” you immediately are in a joyful mood. The Stellar Award winner, writer and singer recently created a challenge based upon his song to remind people to be thankful for what they have.

We often see things others have and want it, but don’t take time to realize what God has already given us.

The 20 day #Blessingsonblessings challenge on social media talks about forgiveness, shouting out your pastor and more. Brown encourages everyone to join in everyday as he announces them.

He also shared two scriptures that he reads often that helps him through certain situations.

