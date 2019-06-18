Sisters Honor Stepfather By Taking His Name [WATCH]

Like many fathers, Marvin Bowers was likely expecting a low-key Father’s Day. Maybe dinner, maybe some socks or ties. But this year, he had one of the best Father’s Day ever and his response to it went viral.

Via Buzzfeed:

Bowers is both a father to 11-year-old Maya and stepfather to 22-year-old Jia and 19-year-old Jazel. This year, the older girls decided to surprise the man they consider a father with the ultimate gift – they decided to legally take his name.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Mom Sae taped her husband’s emotional reaction:

My biological dad was a drug addict and physically abusive to my mother. 12 years ago, my stepdad brought the light into our world again. He’s always loved me and my sister as his own. And so we decided to change our last name this Father’s Day. I love you Dad. 💛 pic.twitter.com/q8XnmkypK1 — Jia 💖💚 (@jialaurenxo) June 16, 2019

Though Twitter is known to be cynical and bitter as well as full of trolls, this hit most as an example of joy and love in a cruel world. And they tweeted their appreciation, making this Father’s Day moment viral.

Omgggg this is beautiful pic.twitter.com/HF62ShketP — Chrissy (@BrwnGrlFem) June 16, 2019

Safe to say that while Father’s Day 2019 is in the history books, the Bowers family will remember this day forever. Congrats to all!

PHOTO: Bowers Family

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: