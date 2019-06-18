CLOSE
Sisters Honor Stepfather By Taking His Name [WATCH]

Like many fathers, Marvin Bowers was likely expecting a low-key Father’s Day. Maybe dinner, maybe some socks or ties. But this year, he had one of the best Father’s Day ever and his response to it went viral.

Bowers is both a father to 11-year-old Maya and stepfather to 22-year-old Jia and 19-year-old Jazel. This year, the older girls decided to surprise the man they consider a father with the ultimate gift – they decided to legally take his name.

Mom Sae taped her husband’s emotional reaction:

 

Though Twitter is known to be cynical and bitter as well as full of trolls, this hit most as an example of joy and love in a cruel world. And they tweeted their appreciation, making this Father’s Day moment viral.

 

Safe to say that while Father’s Day 2019 is in the history books, the Bowers family will remember this day forever. Congrats to all!

PHOTO: Bowers Family

