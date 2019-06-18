Little Known Black History Fact: Lou Brock

For 19 seasons, Lou Brock thrilled MLB fans, first with the Chicago Cubs but most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals. “The Franchise” turns 80 today.

Louis Clark Brock was born in El Dorado, Ark. to a family of sharecroppers, moving to Collinston, La. when he was a toddler. Brock was an avid baseball fan, listening to games called by St. Louis broadcast legend Harry Caray, but he didn’t begin playing until he reached 11th grade. After earning a spot on Southern University’s baseball team, Brock’s game, most notably his speed on the diamond and hitting prowess, blossomed.

Brock made his major league debut at 22 in September 1961 with Cubs after toiling two years in the minor leagues. Despite showing early promise, the Cubs traded the speedster for a pitcher, but it worked out marvelously for the Cards. For 12 seasons, Brock became one of baseball’s most complete players, averaging 65 steals and 99 runs per year.

The six-time all-star and two-time World Series champion also won the Roberto Clemente Award in 1975, and was the stolen bases leader eight times in the National League. Brock ended his career in 1979, and in 1985, during his first year of eligibility, he was enshrined in Cooperstown – just the 20th player to make it in on their first ballot attempt.

PHOTO: JohnMaxMena2 -Public Domain

