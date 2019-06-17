CLOSE
University Wrestlers Suspected Of Criminal Sexual Conduct

(Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for star Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson says Steveson was shocked by his weekend arrest on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and is cooperating with police.

Steveson and teammate Dylan Martinez were jailed in Hennepin County on Monday. KSTP-TV, citing jail records, reports that the men were arrested Saturday night at different locations in Minneapolis following a 911 call a night earlier.

The University of Minnesota said it was “aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes” and that the two were suspended pending further information. The statement didn’t identify the athletes or their sport.

Steveson’s attorney, Christa Groshek, said Steveson has cooperated “because he felt that he didn’t have anything to hide.” Jail records don’t list an attorney for Martinez.

Steveson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School.

criminal sexual conduct , Gable Steveson , Minnesota , University of Minnesota

