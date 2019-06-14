Toronto Raptors Are First-Time NBA Champs, Beat Golden State 114 -110

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured Canada’s first NBA championship with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise’s NBA Finals debut, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in a Game 6 for the ages that spoiled a sensational send-off at Oracle Arena.
CHAMPIONS. 🏆🇨🇦#WeTheNorth | @Raptors pic.twitter.com/YCAK4GKuVh
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019
Stephen Curry missed a contested 3-pointer in the waning moments before Golden State called a timeout it didn’t have, giving Leonard a technical free throw with 0.9 seconds left to seal it. Leonard then got behind Andre Iguodala for a layup as the buzzer sounded, but it went to review and the basket was called off before Leonard’s two free throws. That only delayed the celebration for a moment.
🔊 The closing call to Game 6 as the @Raptors win their first championship in franchise history! #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ISWARyxYvI
— NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2019
Curry walked away slowly, hands on his head on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson suffered a left knee injury and departed with 30 points.
Where all the Warriors fans at?! #Raptors #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/2sYyDUddGg
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 14, 2019
Leonard scored 22 and Kyle Lowry had 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Drake can’t get enough champagne after the Raptors’ title win 🍾
(via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/r2N0EXyreU
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 14, 2019
PHOTO: AP
