New Saudi Club To Open With Ne-Yo, But Alcohol Still A No-No

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A popular Mideast nightclub is opening a branch in Saudi Arabia in the latest sign of how far the kingdom has loosened restrictions on entertainment in recent years. But in line with the country’s Islamic laws it will not be serving alcohol.

Addmind Hospitality communications manager Serge Trad told The Associated Press that the club, White Saudi Arabia, will be open for one month, starting with a performance Thursday by American R&B artist Ne-Yo.

Trad says the dress code is “smart casual,” meaning women will not be required to wear the country’s mandatory loose robe. The venue is on the Jiddah waterfront, where private beaches do not enforce strict dress codes.

Trad says the new club’s Instagram account drew 11,000 followers but was quickly shut down after detractors reported it.

