George Wallace Makes Sure His Dad’s Grave Has The Most Flowers

| 06.13.19
George Wallace always says he just loves to, “lie.”  So much so that he says every night he lays in bed and just makes up things. He’s aiming to be the best liar in the world but Trump has him beat right now.

One thing he doesn’t lie about is his dad….except when he told everyone on the Fantastic Voyage that his dad was on the ship. His dad passed away years ago and with Father’s Day coming up, he’s getting ready to keep his tradition going. Every year he gets up super early so he can go steal the flowers off of everyone’s grave and give them to his dad. He wants him to have the most flowers in the cemetery.

You can catch George this weekend in New York at the Coney Island Comedy/Music/Seafood Festival.

