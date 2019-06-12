Reverend Al Sharpton There Are Two Old Men ‘Running Against Each Other’

The 2020 Presidential Election is creeping up on us and it’ll be here before we know it. Right now Donald Trump is leading the Republicans and Joe Biden is leading the Democrats. Reverend Al Sharpton says even though we all want someone younger in office, “we’ve got two old men running against each other.” Young candidates can bring fresh prospective but he says being young doesn’t mean you’d be a good candidate, it “only means you were born last,” he explains. Just like everyone else, young candidates need to “focus on what will make us come out and vote.”

