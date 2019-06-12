Reverend Al Sharpton There Are Two Old Men ‘Running Against Each Other’

If You Missed It
| 06.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The 2020 Presidential Election is creeping up on us and it’ll be here before we know it. Right now Donald Trump is leading the Republicans and Joe Biden is leading the Democrats. Reverend Al Sharpton says even though we all want someone younger in office, “we’ve got two old men running against each other.” Young candidates can bring fresh prospective but he says being young doesn’t mean you’d be a good candidate, it “only means you were born last,” he explains. Just like everyone else, young candidates need to “focus on what will make us come out and vote.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

2020 Election , Reverend Al Sharpton , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close