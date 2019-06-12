CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Mans Arrested In Deaths Of Transgender Woman, Two Others

Leave a comment

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police have arrested a 33-year-old man in the slayings of three women, including a transgender woman.

Kendrell Lavar Lyles has been charged with three counts of murder. Dallas police homicide Maj. Max Geron says he was arrested June 5 based on tips linking him to two homicides, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker last month . Geron says his car matched the description of the one witnesses reported seeking Booker enter on May 18.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Lyles is being held without bond in the Collin County Jail in McKinney. Two of the homicides occurred in a section of Dallas in Collin County. Authorities haven’t disclosed the names of those victims.

Geron says Lyles also is being investigated in connection with the death of 26-year-old transgender woman Chynal Lindsey, whose body was found June 1 in a Dallas lake.

PHOTO: Ivan Bajic, ThinkStock

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dallas , dallas police , murder , transgender women

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close