Mans Arrested In Deaths Of Transgender Woman, Two Others

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police have arrested a 33-year-old man in the slayings of three women, including a transgender woman.
Kendrell Lavar Lyles has been charged with three counts of murder. Dallas police homicide Maj. Max Geron says he was arrested June 5 based on tips linking him to two homicides, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker last month . Geron says his car matched the description of the one witnesses reported seeking Booker enter on May 18.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Lyles is being held without bond in the Collin County Jail in McKinney. Two of the homicides occurred in a section of Dallas in Collin County. Authorities haven’t disclosed the names of those victims.
Geron says Lyles also is being investigated in connection with the death of 26-year-old transgender woman Chynal Lindsey, whose body was found June 1 in a Dallas lake.
PHOTO: Ivan Bajic, ThinkStock
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]