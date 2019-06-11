A recent video posted by The Walls Group is the perfect blend of old school meets new school, and both styles are appreciated. Not sure of the context behind the video, but what we know for a fact is: The Walls Group and the Gaither Vocal Band can SANG!

It looks like the two dynamic groups met up in a hallway behind a set of some sort, and the melodies that followed are chilling. The two groups sang together in the beginning, then broke out into their own songs. For The Walls Group, it was Darrel Walls’ song “I Will Exalt You.”

This Video Of The Walls Group & The Gaithers Will Give You Chills was originally published on getuperica.com