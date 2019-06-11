Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Gospel Singer Jamie Grace & Husband Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

Congratulations is in order for Grammy-nominated Christian singer, Jamie Grace and her husband, Aaron Collins. According to Christian Post, the two welcomed their first child, Isabella Brave Harper Collins on June 7th.

The beautiful couple announced her birth on social media by sharing a beautiful photo of her.

 

Grace said, “With two middle names like her Southern mama and deep brown eyes like her charming dad, she is oh so loved more than she will ever know. Aaron and I can’t wait to share stories of how she’s already changed our world. We are so grateful for our beautiful and brave little human and of course for all of the love, support and encouragement from everyone. Psalm 127:3.”

View this post on Instagram

Isabella Brave Harper Collins 💜 Born June 7, 2019 – her due date – at 9:27pm. Exactly 7 pounds, 20.5 inches and every bit of lovely 👶🏽 With two middle names like her Southern mama and deep brown eyes like her charming dad, she is oh so loved more than she will ever know. Aaron and i can’t wait to share stories of how she’s already changed our world. We are so grateful for our beautiful and brave little human and of course for all of the love, support and encouragement from everyone. 😍 Psalm 127:3 🙏🏽 We love you, @isabellathebrave. Welcome to a home full of love, laughter, fun, travel, singing, dancing and possibly too many musical references on a daily basis. I think you’re gonna like it here. @theaaroncollins

A post shared by Jamie Grace (@jamiegraceh) on

 

Isabella already has her own Instagram channel with 11,000 followers.

Grace said on a post, “We love you, @isabellathebrave. Welcome to a home full of love, laughter, fun, travel, singing, dancing and possibly too many musical references on a daily basis. I think you’re gonna like it here. @theaaroncollins.”

We can’t wait to see Isabella grow over the years and congratulations again to Jamie Grace and Aaron Collins!

 

Gospel Singer Jamie Grace & Husband Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close