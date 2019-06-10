Usher Got A Surprising New Tattoo – See Where! [PIC]

Usher Raymond‘s obviously a creative person. After all he’s in a profession that literally thrives on creativity. It appears that creativity knows no bounds.

We refer to Usher’s newest creative effort that required him to summon his inner Mike Tyson to some extint. If you recall, Iron Mike shocked the world when he got his infamous face tat. Difference is Usher’s new work of art is on the back of his head.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

To make it happen, Usher hooked up with famed L.A. tattoo artist Dillon Forte for his latest creation that apparently required Usher to carve out precious real estate on his head.

Here’s more via TMZ:

The result’s a beaut — a tat inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks the cardinal points in the sky, which allows travelers to find their way across vast distances. World history, look it up.

Usher and Dillon — who has also worked on Chris Hemsworth and Kat Von D, among others — met through Jennifer Love Hewitt’s hubby, Brian Hallisay. It wasn’t long before an introduction was made and the singer sat down for a 3-hour sesh last weekend at Dillon’s Sri Yantra Tattoo Studio in Venice.

Ya gotta imagine, given the tat’s location, it had to hurt. Probs worth it … when your head can now count as a masterpiece.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE