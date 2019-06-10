Tour Stops #3 & #4: Cleveland And Indy Were A Blast!

Tom Joyner and friends are hitting cities across the country to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The One More Time Experience (OMTE) hit Cleveland and Indianapolis on Friday, June 07, and 08 2019 and it was epic!

Congress Woman Marcia Fudge declared June 7th Tom Joyner Day, a day of celebration for the lifetime achievements of the hardest working man in radio!

KEM’s background singer L’Renee stole the show bringing Tom Joyner and the crowd to their feet in amazement!

KEM moved the crowd so much that someone proposed during his set! KEM then agreed to perform at their wedding! How cool is that?!

MAZE feat Frankie Beverly and Avant headlined the Cleveland show and they turned it out!

After all of the fun in Cleveland they headed to Indianapolis to do it all over again!

Tom Joyner received many surprise accolades and declarations from different organizations and government offices from while in Indianapolis. Tom was named an honorary Hoosier from the office of Governor Eric Holcomb presented by Greg Wilson.

Joyner was also presented with a proclamation from the Mayor of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett office naming June 8th Tom Joyner Day.

KEM took the stage delivered hit after hit! He took the crowd back with some of his old school hits and inspired him to share what inspired him make the music that we love.

MAZE feat. Frankie Beverly shut the house down!

Up next is Columbus! Check the schedule to find a date near you!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE