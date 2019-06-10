Rihanna Is In Love And That’s Why You’re Not Getting New Music Anytime Soon

Rihanna gave a very revealing interview to her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine’s summer issue.

The singer and cosmetics mogul opens up about her spirituality, when fans can expect a new album, being in love with her billionaire boyfriend of two years, Hassan Jameel, and her plans for marriage and motherhood.

When Paulson asks whether she’s in love, RiRi replies, “Of course I am.”“Are you going to get married?”

Rihanna pauses for a few moments before saying, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

PAULSON: When do you sleep, girl?

RIHANNA: I don’t have a sleep pattern. I have sleep pockets. I fit it in when I can. That’s why I take those personal days so seriously. Because it’s like, “You had all of me. I gave you the answers.”

PAULSON: I’m like that, too.

RIHANNA: It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to. I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.

PAULSON: Okay, but as a hungry kid, I need a new Rihanna album. How much longer do we have to wait?

RIHANNA: It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, “Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.”

PAULSON: But how much longer do we have to wait?

RIHANNA: I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month.

PAULSON: That sounds like a long time. When you were starting your career, did you always know that you wanted to build an empire and not just be an entertainer?

RIHANNA: No, sis. I had one dream and that was for my music to be heard all over the world. I didn’t even think about the fame part, and then that came, and I was like, “Oh, shoot. Do I really want to do this?” But the thing that keeps me alive and passionate is being creative.

With every business outlet, I’m making something from a vision to a reality, and that’s the thing I really enjoy. Music had led me to these other outlets, and to things that I genuinely love. My mom pretty much worked in the beauty and perfume industry for a long time—she did makeup for people and was a makeup artist—so I always loved that.

PAULSON: Do you want to be a mother?

RIHANNA: More than anything in life.

PAULSON: What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

RIHANNA: Pray.

