Tom Joyner Receives a Proclamation from Congressman Andre Carson at the One More Time Experience

06.09.19
Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner brought his One More Time Experience to Indianapolis before he retires from his radio show at the end of the year as a celebration of the over twenty-five years of waking us up on WTLC.  Fun fact!  Did you know that WTLC was one of the first stations to broadcast the Tom Joyner Morning Show?  That being said the night was an extra special celebration!

Tom Joyner Receives a proclamation from Congressman Andre Carson honoring his decades of efforts and contributions to the community leaving a legacy of service.

 

