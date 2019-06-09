CLOSE
“I’m A Father First Organization” Is Keeps Atlanta Teens Safe By Keeping Them Busy

Last summer, there was a slew of teen shootings in metro Atlanta. These unfortunate events spawned the community to leap into action to stop any further any senseless violence and loss.

This year several organizations have banded together to be proactive in their approach to keep our communities teens safe this summer and prevent families from dealing with the tragedy that last years summer presented.

This initiative has been dubbed #Project79, and the collaborative is spearheaded by Keith A. Lewis, Founder of I’m A Father First Foundation.

Through strategic partnerships with businesses, non-profits, community leaders and venues, Project 79 will offer daily activities, job opportunities and mentors for teens, mainly young Black boys and men.

These initiatives will range from seminars, group Stone Mountain climbs and even a water gun fight! Here are a few upcoming events!

