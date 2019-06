There are some painful ways you can realize you’re just a booty call to your boo. If he asks you to pick him up from a date, you’re probably a booty call. If he makes breakfast in the morning for one, you’re probably just a booty call. If he leaves as soon as you guys are finished having sex, you’re probably just a booty call.

