CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Diddy Celebrates His Twin Girls’ Graduation: “I Feel So Good!”

Leave a comment
The LadyLike Foundation Women Of Excellence Luncheon

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

A lot has transpired in the Combs’ family since Diddy’s former partner, Kim Porter, unexpectedly died last November. The model mama left behind four kids, who have shown a strong, united and loving front in the midst of tragedy.

Now the family has a reason to celebrate. Diddy and Kim’s twin girls, D’Lila and Jessie, just graduated from middle school. The girl’s will be starting Junior High in the fall.

The proud papa went to social media to share the positive news with his fans.

“MY BABIES ARE GRADUATING!!!!!” he captioned a photo of him and his girls. “I FEEL SO GOOD. SO HAPPY. SO PROUD.” He concluded the post by tagging their mom’s IG page, @ladyKp.

It looks like the whole family turned out for the occasion! The mogul music pops posted another photo featuring his sons, Quincy, Christian and Justin and his daughter and Chance.

“Congratulations @the_combs_twins!!!!! ❤❤ ” Diddy wrote, “We are all so proud of you!!!!”

This heartwarming moment comes just a few weeks after Mother’s Day, when Diddy took to social media to express his love for his late baby mother.

It’s good to see the family coming together, despite the heaviness of the last few months.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Diddy Celebrates His Twin Girls’ Graduation: “I Feel So Good!” was originally published on getuperica.com

D’Lila and Jessie , Diddy , Kim Porter

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close