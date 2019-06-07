Today is Prince Day around the world. The late musician would have celebrated his 61st birthday today. It’s been three years since he left us in the physical plane and he is deeply missed. So much so that there are global celebrations of his life and legacy and you can find a list of them HERE.
We’re celebrating by digging deeper into the prolific artist’s catalogue to share what we think are some of the best of his lesser-known cuts. There are plenty to choose from as Prince released 39 albums in his lifetime and left a vault with many more. Here are some of the best of Prince’s deep cuts. Enjoy!
1.Time (with Andy Allo)
Prince recorded this track from 37th studio album with Cameroonian singer/songwriter Allo, his rumored girlfriend, who toured with and collaborated with him.
2. U Make My Sun Shine (At Night) with Angie Stone, Kip Blackshire and Milenia
From The Chocolate Invasion, 2004
Didn’t know Prince recorded with Angie Stone? She, along with vocalist Kip Blackshire and girl group Milenia, a singing group of sisters from Michigan who Prince discovered when they showed up at Paisley Park to audition for him, star on this unheralded R&B gem.
3. Xtraloveable
From HitnRun Phase 2, 2016; original version recorded in 1982.
Prince recorded this song a few times in a few different versions decades before this version surfaced on Hitnrun Phase 2.
4. When The Lights Go Down
From The Vault: Old Friends 4 Sale, 1999
Prince at his seductive best.
5. Power Fantastic
From The Hits, The B-Sides, 1993
A mysterious song that some believe is about love and others about sex; it was one of the last songs recorded by Prince and the Revolution before they disbanded.
One thought on “10 Great Prince Songs You’ve Never Heard (But Should)”
What a great article. I forgot i had some of these albums and VHS. Thanks for it.
======
ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ 95-500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… .SEE MORE