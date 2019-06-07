10 Great Prince Songs You’ve Never Heard (But Should)

Today is Prince Day around the world. The late musician would have celebrated his 61st birthday today. It’s been three years since he left us in the physical plane and he is deeply missed. So much so that there are global celebrations of his life and legacy and you can find a list of them HERE.

We’re celebrating by digging deeper into the prolific artist’s catalogue to share what we think are some of the best of his lesser-known cuts. There are plenty to choose from as Prince released 39 albums in his lifetime and left a vault with many more. Here are some of the best of Prince’s deep cuts. Enjoy!

1.Time (with Andy Allo)

From Art Official Age 2014

Prince recorded this track from 37th studio album with Cameroonian singer/songwriter Allo, his rumored girlfriend, who toured with and collaborated with him.

2. U Make My Sun Shine (At Night) with Angie Stone, Kip Blackshire and Milenia

From The Chocolate Invasion, 2004

Didn’t know Prince recorded with Angie Stone? She, along with vocalist Kip Blackshire and girl group Milenia, a singing group of sisters from Michigan who Prince discovered when they showed up at Paisley Park to audition for him, star on this unheralded R&B gem.

3. Xtraloveable

From HitnRun Phase 2, 2016; original version recorded in 1982.

Prince recorded this song a few times in a few different versions decades before this version surfaced on Hitnrun Phase 2.

4. When The Lights Go Down

From The Vault: Old Friends 4 Sale, 1999

Prince at his seductive best.

5. Power Fantastic

From The Hits, The B-Sides, 1993

A mysterious song that some believe is about love and others about sex; it was one of the last songs recorded by Prince and the Revolution before they disbanded.

