Houston Activist Says Charges Expected For Maleah Davis’ Mother

Here’s an update on the Maleah Davis situation. Quanell X, the Houston community activist connected with the case, says Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, will also face charges in the death of her daughter.

On Monday, the remains found alongside a highway near Hope, Arkansas were positively identified as Maleah’s.

Maleah was missing for a month. Her mother’s fiancé, Derion Vence, was arrested on May 11 and charged with tampering with a human corpse. Vence, 26, told police he was carjacked by three Hispanic males on May 3. He reported Maleah missing on May 4.

As far as Bowens is concerned, on Tuesday, in an interview with HLN’s Lynn Smith, Quanell X said he believes Bowens will face charges because she knows more than what she’s saying.

“I know for a fact, that she confessed to me, she helped cover up physical abuse of Maleah in the home,” he said.

Maleah was last seen alive on a neighbor’s surveillance camera on April 30 – the same day Bowens flew to Massachusetts to attend her father’s funeral.

“I believe that, when she came back, she learned a little bit more about Maleah’s – what happened with her. But I don’t think she knew where the body was dumped. But I do believe [Vence] shared things with her to let her know what had happened to Maleah.”

There’s also the issue of why Quanell X was let go as Bowens rep/spokesperson. He addressed Bowens’ claims that she let him go after he made up lies about her.

He said Bowens became upset when she learned that he went to the district attorney’s office with information he gathered during his own investigation.

“The only thing she could do was try to attack me because she knew what I had learned,” he said. “She knew what I knew – and based on what I know and what I had learned, she knows what she’s possibly facing in the future.”

When asked the bottom-line question of if he thinks Bowens will face charges, Quanell responded in the affirmative.

“Yes. I do… Because of what was shared with me, what she told me, what she admitted to. And what I shared with [the DA’s office] was factual information that came directly from Brittany. And I have proof of what she said and what she admitted to, and that has been shared with the investigators. I do believe she will be charged. And she should be charged.”

