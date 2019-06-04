CLOSE
TJMS Celebration
KEM Gives A Show Stopping Performance In Detroit

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Detroit Stage Photos

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner announced early this year that he would be retiring from radio. To celebrate, he launched a multi-city One More Time Experience tour to party and meet with his TJMS family before he raps up his time in radio!

At the sold out Detroit stop KEM honored Joyner with an amazing performance featuring Detroit based singers and band members. Not only did Tom have a great time, but so did the sold out crowd. Check out clips from the performance below:

 

KEM Gives A Show Stopping Performance In Detroit was originally published on kissdetroit.com

