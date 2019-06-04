Russ Parr Morning Show
Ray J Making Marijuana Money Moves, With "Ray Jay's"

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 26, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Ray J is cashing in on the cannabis craze.

TMZ reports he’s launching his own weed venture by selling pre-rolled joints called “Ray Jay’s.” He has already poured about $5 million into developing his idea and sources say he already has a greenhouse stocked with rows of plants.

Ray J will also offer his services to other ganja growers looking to expand their reach.

If all goes well, Ray J and mary jane might just be his best collaboration to date.

Source: TMZ

Ray J Making Marijuana Money Moves, With “Ray Jay’s” was originally published on 92q.com

Close