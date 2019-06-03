Stedman Graham On Oprah: “I Want The Best For Her” [VIDEO]

Oprah and Stedman have been together since 1986. The longterm lovers were once engaged in 1992, but decided not to get married, opting for a lifetime partnership without all the legal and financial tape. With so many years together, fans often regard them as #blacklove goals. Now we have a little insight into what keeps the duo together.

During a press tour for his new book, Graham talked to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about how easy it is to love his media mogul superstar.

“I think that relationships are difficult sometimes, and I think unless you really know yourself and feel confident in who you are, it would be very hard to be with someone like Oprah,” DeGeneres said in the interview.

“The thing about our relationship is I want the best for her,” Graham said of his forever bae. “So, I’m dedicated to her happiness, and so, that’s great for her. I want her to be the best she can possibly be, and she’s done a pretty good job of doing that.”

He continued, “So, for me, I’ve been able to find my own happiness and to find my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities, and I’m satisfied with that. I’m happy with that. The combination – when you have a partner that’s able to self-actualize their potential, and you’re able to self-actualize yours, then you know, one, and one equals about six.”

It’s clear the two share a winning formula into what keeps their relationship healthy and strong.

Back in 2017, Oprah told Vogue why marriage didn’t work for their bond. She said the two barely even discussed the idea of marriage, except for maybe one conversation.

“The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’ And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.’ We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.”

Continuing, “His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

