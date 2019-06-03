DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: Guns After Disaster

Leave a comment

Lawmakers in Texas have approved a bill that makes it legal for unlicensed gun owners to carry a handgun in public after a natural disaster. For example if a hurricane hits they can carry their handguns with them 48 hours after a mandatory evacuation order. The new law goes into effect September 1, 2019. D.L. suspects the law was designed to allow homeowners to shoot looters.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DLHS , Jazzy Report , Texas

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close