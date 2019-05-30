DL Hughley Show
All across the country Black people are staring down the barrels of guns. Behind these guns are police officers and citizens with anger issues and racial biases. A recent video circulated on social media really grabbed D.L.’s attention and struck a nerve. In the video a young Black man is being confronted by an officer during what looks like a traffic stop. During their entire encounter the officer has his gun pointed directly at the young man’s head. At one point the officer yells out, “he’s got a gun” even though he doesn’t. The young man refuses to move his hands from the officer’s sight because it is obvious from the video that the officer is looking for an excuse to shoot and kill him. D.L. wants to know what kind of training officers receive and why this sort of behavior is continuing.

One thought on “Hughley TV: Black People Keep Having Guns Pulled On Them [Video]

  1. African American Woman on said:

    Hmmmm its a shame for any innocent person to have a gun pulled on them but why not add all those murdered and wounded by gunfire in places like Chicago. Selective outrage isn’t fair.

    Reply

