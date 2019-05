Kierra Sheard’s been working hard, per usual! In addition to her feature in the upcoming Clark Sisters biopic and her feature on Sir The Baptist’s “Showing Off” single, KiKi recently released a song of her own.

Taking to Fox 2 Detroit where she performed in a bright pink dress, Sheard debuted her latest track called “Don’t Judge Me.”

Take a look:

