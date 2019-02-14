Black History Month 2019: Master P

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind No Limit Records–Master P.
Birth Date: April 29, 1970
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
Fun Facts:
- Master P’s real name is Percy Miller
- Master P attended the University of Houston (Houston, TX) and Merritt College (Oakland, CA)
- Master P founded No Limit Records in 1990
- Master P was one of the first rappers to expand into other business ventures, such as cell phones, rims, sports management, real estate, toys, films, and clothing
- Master P has 7 kids
- Master P was the first rapper to play in the NBA (pre-season for the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets)
- Master P was the first rapper to secure a $30 million dollar deal and keep 100% ownership of his masters (which was unheard of in the 90s)
We thank you for your contributions Master P.
