J.B. Smoove Talks Keeping His Marriage Fresh

| 05.28.19
When you’ve been married for a while, sometimes things can get routine or even boring. Actor and Comedian J.B. Smoove has been married for over a decade and manages to still keep it fresh. His wife calls him her “Husbo” half husband, half boyfriend. And they do still “court” each-other. They go on dates, make out in their RV and he says he still gives her hickies.

However, when he’s on the road like he is now, his wife doesn’t go with him because she’s busy with her own thing. this weekend he’s performing in DC at the Warner Theater.

